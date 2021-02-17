DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti insisted that the census will take place in April, as planned. Ahmeti has a deal with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and expects a census that will place the Albanian share of the population over the 25 percent that were registered in 2002, and definitely over 20 percent – the share that brings greater political power.

There are no changes. The census will take place at the start of April. This is a statistical measure that international organizations like the European Union and Eurostat require from us, so they can have accurate statistical data, Ahmeti said.

Zaev accepted Ahmeti’s key demand – that emigrants are counted as residents. This means that the large Albanian diaspora will be added to the total share of the resident population.