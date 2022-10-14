Fokus reports that the key coalition partner DUI has failed to reach agreement and that party leader Ali Ahmeti is so far unable to reconcile the feuding factions.

Ahmeti, and with him the Government, face losing at least three seats in Parliament, as dissatisfied party officials demand the removal of his deputy Artan Grubi and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, as well as a greater share of the spoils of Government.

DUI officials met in their base near Tetovo, where, Fokus reports, Ahmeti made a proposal on how to continue governing the party. But the defiant “fire group”, as the faction has styled itself, refused the proposal. It’s not clear what their future steps will be. The Government could collapse if the group decides to step out of DUI.