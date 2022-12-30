The vice president of the Besa movement, Fatmir Limani, announced via Facebook that he will write and reveal “truths and crimes about the Lottery and casino business”.

Limani refers to Ali Ahmeti after his nickname Abaz Dzhuka.

● Former patriot Abaz Dzhuka, sought and received director of the Macedonian LOTTERY, in order to steal from Albanian families!

● Why didn’t he get a single directorate for economic development to employ the youth of the state, instead he chose to become a tax collector of benefits from CASINOS!?

● Artan Grubi’s assistant becomes the director of the Macedonian Lottery, and what do Albanians gain and lose with this!?

● How many monthly benefits are collected in Ali Ahmeti’s coffers from the betting shops he opened throughout our country?!

*PS: In the coming days we will deal with the problem of gambling, casinos, lotteries…, he wrote in his post.

In an interview with MKD.mk, Limani, Ahmeti’s nephew, explains that the goal of the DUI leader is for the party to penetrate as deeply as possible into institutions that bring “fast” money and where it is profitable to have one’s own “share”. Limani explains that at the request of Ahmeti, Perparim Bajrami, a close associate of Artan Grubi, was appointed director of the Lottery.