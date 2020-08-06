DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti met with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev today, shortly after meeting with VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

DUI spokesman Bujar Osmani said that the latter meeting was held to see if DUI and SDSM can regain trust, after Zaev campaigned strongly against Ahmeti, in an attempt to snatch some of the ethnic Albanian vote from him. Asked whether DUI still insists that the next Prime Minister is an ethnic Albanian, Osmani said that he would rather not disclose the party’s negotiating positions and added that more meetings will be held in the coming days.

The Parliament is narrowly split with none of the major parties having a clear shot at forming a Government, and DUI is likely to be a key part of any coalition.