In his remarks to the VMRO-DPMNE youth faction today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski also sent a message to DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti. Ahmeti’s coalition is facing desertions in Parliament at a time when he is expected to begin a wave of protests urging ethnic Albanians to confront the Government.

I will address Ali Ahmeti. Reform your party. A reformed DUI party is important for the fatherland. Clear out the criminals from your ranks. We will help you in that. This is our common fatherland. Do you see how many Albanians are moving out every day. The houses in your village of Zajas are empty, more than 100,000 Albanians moved out of the country in the past 20 years. Who is responsible for that?, Mickoski called out Ahmeti.

The Prime Minister said that he understands that politically it is in Ahmeti’s favor to open confrontations with VMRO-DPMNE but urged him to begin proposing constructive projects instead. “It is not good that you open ethnic issues whenever you find yourselves in teh opposition. But when you are in power, then you say that you’re a “green party”. Albanians live badly in this country. Some of them doubtless respect Ahhmeti but why shouldn’t he earn the support among some of the Macedonians as well, by showing a visionary approach with a competition of visions”, Mickoski added.