DUI leader Ali Ahmeti announced an Albanian president to voters at Monday’s rally in Cair after the departure of Stevo Pendarovski.

After Albanian Minister of Defense, after Albanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, after Albanian Parliament Speaker, in the next parliamentary elections, we are entering the last 100 days with an Albanian Prime Minister. Next is Albanian president, Ahmeti said.

At the rally, he told the citizens to vote for the current mayor of Skopje, Petre Silegov, because, as DUI leader says, he worked really hard and deserves a new term.