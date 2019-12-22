Following his re-election as leader at the DUI party congress held yesterday, Ali Ahmeti removed some of his main lieutenants from the leadership of the party.

The most notable removal from the 100 men strong General Council of the party was that of Sadula Duraku, who is now Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Albanian issues. Other top current or former officials who didn’t make the cut include the troublesome Bekir Asani, former Deputy Prime Ministers Fatmir Besimi and Musa Xhaferi, the former Mayor of Tetovo Hazbi Lika, Rafiz Aliti, Adnan Jasari…

The Council will include Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Ahmeti’s right hand man Artan Grubi, mayors Izet Mexhiti and Fatmir Dehari and Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani. It also includes member of Parliament Xhevad Ademi, despite the recent incident when he reportedly shot his son and a friend of his while firing during a wedding.