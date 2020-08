DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti said that his invitation to testify before the special war-crimes prosecutors in the Hague is in a capacity of “one of the founders of the UCK in Kosovo”.

The tribunal itself wouldn’t say whether Ahmeti is summoned as a witness or as a defendant. Ahmeti received amnesty for his war crimes during the civil war he sparked in Macedonia in 2001, but the newly founded Hague tribunal has mandate over war crimes perpetrated in Kosovo.