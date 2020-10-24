Compromises Macedonia made with Greece and Bulgaria should be a reference point in the talks between Serbia and Kosovo, said DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti, who is visiting Macedonia.

Serbia and Kosovo reached a primarily economic agreement negotiated by the US in Washington, but the issue of Kosovo’s status remains open. Ahmeti added that only through reaching an agreement will both countries advance in their EU accession.