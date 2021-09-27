The DUI party also held its first inaugural event, presenting its mayoral candidates at the October local elections this evening. Party leader Ali Ahmeti spoke at the event, while the candidates of the party that is trying to adopt a “green” image, sat around him in front of the Culture Center in Gostivar.

We work with dedication to make the country better than it was yesterday. So we can have clean environment and lead healthy lives. All citizens, not just the Albanians but Macedonians, Turks, Bosniaks, Serbs, should vote for a bold agenda that protects everybody’s health, Ahmeti said.

His party is in serious political and possibly legal trouble after the devastating hospital fire in Tetovo that killed 15 patients and their family members. DUI and their coalition partner SDSM spent the past weeks trying to blame each other for the disaster.