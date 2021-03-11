DUI leader Ali Ahmeti claims that there is no discord in the party and that the parliamentary majority is stable, despite the fact that two days ago the coordinator of the party’s group in Parliament Izet Mexhiti resigned from that position and was replaced by Arbr Ademi.

Answering a reporter’s question at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the student demonstrations in Pristina, Ahmeti said that the ruling majority is stable and there is nothing to worry about in Parliament.

He claims that the Parliament is not blocked except for some laws that the opposition parties have blocked, which, in his opinion, is not good.

Ahmeti said that DUI is always open for compromise and dialogue.