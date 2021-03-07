DUI leader Ali Ahmeti informed that European specialists are being consulted on the Citizenship Law and that discussions are underway. Commenting on the announced blockade of the Albanian opposition for every law that will enter the parliamentary procedure in response to the large number of amendments to the Citizenship Law by Macedonian parties, Ahmeti believes that this process should be approached rationally.

Under no circumstances should the issue of the Citizenship Law be partisan or politicized. It is not good to make blockades and demonstrate fake patriotism, neither Macedonians nor Albanians. True rationality for sustainable solutions, Ahmeti told reporters on Sunday.

The Albanian opposition Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa announced blocking any bill that will enter the parliamentary procedure, because according to them, the citizenship law proposed by them, as they point out, is more important than any other law.