The President of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Ali Ahmeti, spoke in an interview with “Euronews Albania” about the possibilities for the unification of the Albanian factor in Macedonia after the 15 July elections and the possible coalition with SDSM.

Asked about Zoran Zaev’s insults to Albanians, published in audio leaks, Ahmeti said he did not feel good about the insults and expected Zaev to apologize.