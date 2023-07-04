Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew who recently entered into a deal to purchase a third of the large Soravia business center in Skopje with no money down, is threatening to sue the opposition BESA party and its leader Bilal Kasami. Kasami, who is one of the key rivals that Ahmeti’s DUI party faces for the Albanian vote, called on Ahmeti to step down as party leader and to allow a fair and impartian investigation into this and a number of other corruption allegations.

We deny all the claims made by Bilal Kasami and want to inform that he is spreading untruths. Thor Industries denies all the lies stated by Kasami who alleges unethical action on the part of our company. We demand a public apology, or otherwise, we will initiate legal actions correct the damage caused to us by Mr. Kasami, Drin Ahmeti’s company said in a statement.