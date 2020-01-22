Air pollution measuring stations in Macedonia tonight show an alarming level of pollution. Air pollution is extremely high tonight in Strumica where 425 µg / m3 PM10 particles have been measured.

There is a high level of air pollution tonight in Skopje as well, in Lisice the measuring stations show that the air pollution is 406 µg / m3 PM10 particles.

It is followed by Kavadarci with 328 µg / m3, Tetovo 308 µg / m3, Gazi Baba 303 µg / m3 and Rectorat high 293 µg / m3.