Alarming air pollution recorded in Strumica tonight, where poisonous 470 micrograms per cubic meter were measured. The people of Strumica are suffocating, and the situation is nothing better in the bigger cities throughout Macedonia.

Skopje is currently the 13th most polluted city in the world on the list of air visual.

In Tetovo, Kumanovo and Kavadrci, on the other hand, the figures show over 200 micrograms, well above the allowed limit.