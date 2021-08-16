Protesters gathered in front of the Albanian Government to denounce Prime Minister Edi Rama for his promotion of the “Open Balkan” project – which would put Albania, Serbia and Macedonia in a even more integrated common market.

The protesters carried pictures of Rama with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and demanded that Rama denounces Vucic’s nationalist past and his involvement in war crimes. Albanians, especially in Kosovo, are wary of the initiative as they fear that Serbia will end up dominating the proposed common market. Some in Serbia are also concerned of bringing all Albanians in the region in the project, given the past between the two nations. Only the Zaev Government in Macedonia has expressed nothing but enthusiasm for the Mini Schengen plan, that was recently renamed Open Balkan.