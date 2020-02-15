A French border agent deployed at the Skopje airport was attacked by an Albanian citizen after he refused his request to fly to Barcelona.

The incident occurred when an Albanian family tired to fly to Spain to seek treatment for their child. Albanian citizens have visa free travel to most EU member states, but the border agent demanded that additional checks are conducted before he would allow them to take the flight.

Angry at this request, the Albanian citizen used a blunt object to attack the Frenchman. He was arrested following the attack.