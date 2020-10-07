High school students from Struga and several near-by villages protested today, again demanding to be allowed to attend in-person classes. Most Albanian language classes in the Niko Nestor and Ibrahim Temo high schools have boycotted the online classes since last week when school started.

Today they were joined by parents of elementary school age children from the village of Korosista, who want their school to open. They insist that many of them have no internet access or computers to have their children attend school online.