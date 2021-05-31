A group of Albanian nationalists led by Nedzat Bedzeti have announced that they are forming a party that will push for the creation of an Albanian federal unit within Macedonia.

Bedzeti told Klan TV that the so-called Republic of Illirida will have its own Parliament and will operate as a “second republic” within Macedonia. Bedzeti and several others in the announced party were pushing for a referendum in 1992 for the separation of the Albanian majority parts of Macedonia. Now, 30 years and one inter-ethnic civil war later, the group says that they will run in te next elections on the federalism platform.