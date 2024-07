A group of Albanian nationalists lowered the Macedonian flag on the Golem Korab peak and raised the Albanian flag.

Izet Shullku is the main perpetrator of this provocation, and it is not the first time he has done so. On his social media pages he wrote that “Korab is Albanian and there is no place there for the Macedonian flag”.

Golem Korab, on the border between Macedonia and Albania, is Macedonia’s highest peak with 2,753 meters.