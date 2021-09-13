Albanian news site Shqip Media called out Zoran Zaev for his decision to stay away from Tetovo after the catastrophic hospital fire there that killed 15 people. Zaev visited the city once, on the eve of the fire, and was not seen in public for two days afterwards.

The site contrasts this with the approach from Nikola Gruevski during the major 2015 floods in the village of Sipkovica above Tetovo. Gruevski then made repeated visits to Sipkovica and personally directed the provision of aid and assistance to the village.