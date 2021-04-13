The Alliance of Albanians and the Alternative parties announced they are withdrawing their filibuster against the proposed economic stimulus package. The two Albanian opposition parties blocked all legislation in Parliament until VMRO-DPMNE removes its filibuster against a law AA and Alternative proposed that would make obtaining Macedonian citizenship exceptionally easy for the regional Albanian community.

AA and Alternative are negotiating their demand with Prime Minister Zaev, and insist that they want a path for what they claim are thousands and maybe even tens of thousands of Albanians who live in Macedonia to get citizenship. The move today comes amid reports that VMRO will remove its filibuster against the original citizenship proposal – VMRO officials said that the parties will need to coordinate with the Parliament Speaker and see where they stand.