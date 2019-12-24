Parties that represent ethnic Albanians rejected the idea launched by the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev today, that the early general elections planned for April 2020 be postponed.

DUI is eagerly looking forward to the elections and to having an absolute win, especially among the Albanian camp. We will remain the decisive factor in the creation of the next Governmetn and we will guarantee the three treaties – those from Ohrid, Prespa and the treaty with Bulgaria, said DUI’s official Artan Grubi.

After using the delayed Spanish ratification of the Macedonian NATO accession protocol as an excuse, Zaev now wants a delay in the elections because the Parliament still hasn’t adopted several bills that would increase pensions and public salaries. Grubi said that DUI is prepared to help pass these laws, along with their own priorities such as bilingualism in the army and a ne law on state prosecutors. Grubi reminded Zaev that the April 12th date was set by all major political parties at a meeting convened by President Pendarovski.

The opposition party BESA, which also represents ethnic Albanians, also came out against postponing the elections.