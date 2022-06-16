Albanian police last night in Durres seized 45.5 kilograms of cocaine, whose final destination was Macedonia.

The drugs, packed in 40 packages, were discovered during a detailed control in a container loaded in Brazil, with chicken meat, on account of a trade entity from Macedonia, said the police.

As can be seen from the photos released by the police, the packages of cocaine are wrapped with pictures from the “Dragon Ball” animated film.

The authorities started investigative actions in order to clarify the case and identify the persons involved in this crime.