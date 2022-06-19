Albanian singer Adelina Tahiri attends opposition protest in Skopje Macedonia 19.06.2022 / 9:52 Popular Albanian singer Adelina Tahiri was in the front row of the mass protest organized by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE held under the motto It’s Too Much! She was alongside the wife of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, Rozi Mickoska. protestvmro-dpmneAdelina Tahiri Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.06.2022 Serbian Kurir: Thousands of Macedonians gather downtown Skopje, opposition demands early parliamentary elections Macedonia 18.06.2022 This fall will be fall with blockades, announced Mickoski Macedonia 18.06.2022 With SDSM and DUI we are closer to the last day for our country – Either we will fight and win or Macedonia will be gone Macedonia News Serbian Kurir: Thousands of Macedonians gather downtown Skopje, opposition demands early parliamentary elections V4NA: Hundreds of thousands took to the streets against the social democratic government Mickoski: As long as I am VMRO-DPMNE leader, there will not be 80 MPs for the Bulgarian demands to be included in the Constitution This fall will be fall with blockades, announced Mickoski Mickoski: This people and Macedonia gave a lot, and in return did not get a date! With SDSM and DUI we are closer to the last day for our country – Either we will fight and win or Macedonia will be gone Mickoski starts his speech among the people: Macedonia is here, it’s alive Powerful: Hundreds of thousands of people sing the Macedonian national anthem with Durlovski .
