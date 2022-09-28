The Minister of Education Jeton Shaqiri informed that the Macedonian Ministry has given consent for the use of the alphabet book for first-grade students studying in the Albanian language in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Ministry of Education and Science has given consent to use the material compiled by the authors Mimoza Gjokutaj, Saranda Kumnova, Naser Zabeli, and Teresa Babasuli, which is dedicated to first graders enrolled in schools where the language of instruction is Albanian. As a responsible institution that responds in a timely manner to the needs for smooth and quality implementation of the educational process, the Ministry of Education and Science will continue to support any initiative for the use of didactic materials that are of interest to students and help in achieving the goals defined with the curricula and programs, said Shaqiri.