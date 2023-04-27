Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani was welcomed with billboards in all Albanian during her visit to Tetovo, while Mayor Bilal Kasami welcomed her to the “Dardanian Tetovo”. This is in line with the newly developing Albanian historiography, that marks parts of Macedonia as ancient Dardanian land – and therefore Illyrian or Albanian.

It was not marked who ordered the Albanian language billboards in Tetovo – they did not bear the logo of the city or any institution. But Osmani was clearly welcomed as the actual head of state in Tetovo.

Previously, Osmani visited the majority Albanian municipality Cair in downtown Skopje, where she received similar welcome. She attended the renaming of a street after former Kosovo President Ibrahim Rugova – as a push by the municipal authorities to expand the number of Albanian names of the streets in Tetovo.