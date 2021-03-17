Albin Kurti, the Prime Minister designate of Kosovo, also called on the ethnic Albanians who are Macedonian citizens and live in the diaspora to register in the coming census.

Under pressure from the Albanian parties, the Zaev regime opened the census to emigrants and there is a strong push to register all ethnic Albanians and to inflate their share of the population. Kurti said that increasing the Albanian share of the population will increase their political rights and would lead to capturing a greater share of public finance. Kurti announced that he will use the international branches of his VV party to help Albanians register in the Macedonian census.

Earlier today a similar call came from the nationalist Ballisti football group.