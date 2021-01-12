The Parliament elected new members to the State Electoral Commission (SEC), and appointed Aleksandar Dastevski as its head. Professor Dastevski was nominated by VMRO-DPMNE, as customarily, the main opposition party names the head of the SEC.

VMRO nominated another new member to the SEC – Boban Stojanoski. SDSM renewed the membership of its representatives Boris Kondarko and Radica Risteska. The Alliance of Albanians appointed Krenar Loga to the commission, and DUI extended the mandate of Ditmire Shehu.

The previous SEC failed spectacularly during the 2020 early general elections, when a crash of IT system caused chaos on the eve of the elections. This also raised serious doubt in the public about the veracity of the outcome. The new Commission will face its first major challenge with the municipal elections scheduled for this fall.