Aleksandar Nikoloski shared a video message on social networks and wrote:

A NEW TIME FOR CHANGES AND JUSTICE COMES! Macedonia came out stronger with every blow that was inflicted on it and strongly responded to the blow. Macedonian identity means being a winner and we will bring the victories. We will end the defeats because we owe it to Macedonia, the REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA! Changes for the better, better time, quality reforms, respect for the principles and positive results that will be felt by every one of you are coming. We promise you this and we will fulfill that promise. Renewal is coming!