The VMRO-DPMNE delegation that will attend the Ilinden event in Krusevo tomorrow will be led by the party’s vice president Aleksandar Nikoloski. The delegation will lay flowers at the grave of Nikola Karev (‘Makedonium’ monument ) at 11:30 h, will lay flowers at the Sliva monument at 12:15 h and a press statement will be held at 13:15 h at Meckin Kamen.

The party leader Hristijan Mickoski will attend an event in Struga’s village of Tasmarunista at 11 h, where he will give a speech.