Aleksandar Stojkoski, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Gjorce Petrov, promised to build 20,000 square meters of new parks in the area, including a small park in every neighborhood.

In a Facebook ad, doctor Stojkoski also said that he will pave every single street in the partly rural municipality and build two new kindergartens. Poll show Stojkoski with a solid lead over the SDSM incumbent Aleksandar Naumovski.