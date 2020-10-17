Today, part of the leadership of the FroDem party was officially joined opposition party VMRO-DPMNE.

FroDem’s Ljupco Aleksovski said Saturday that in VMRO-DPMNE, FroDem came across a fraternal understanding of key challenges that VMRO-DPMNE and the state should face, and for that purpose through this joint action FroDem will contribute to the democratization process and the victory at the next elections.