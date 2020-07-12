DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Sunday the party’s candidate to be the first Albanian prime minister in the country will be elected in Parliament.

Speaking at a news conference held in front of Parliament in Skopje, Ahmeti said Naser Ziberi had more experience than his two rivals – SDSM’s Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski – combined together and had never been involved in a scandal.

It’s time the new generation, whose representatives are standing behind me, to show their worth and you, the voters – the decided and the undecided, women and men, young and old – to vote for us and to give the new generation a chance to show their worth and to elect the first Albanian prime minister in North Macedonia, who will be elected here, in Parliament, stressed Ahmeti.

He said that DUI’s idea for Albanian PM dated back to its second congress, held Dec. 17, 2009 in Skopje.