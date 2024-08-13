At a formal academy held at the “Alexandar Palace” hotel in honor of the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement, leader Ali Ahmeti stated that Macedonians must cooperate with Albanians; otherwise, their existence is at risk. He emphasized that the idea of state ownership should be forgotten, as we are now all joint owners and masters of both the good and the bad.
Ali Ahmeti: “Macedonians Must Cooperate with Albanians or Risk Their Existence”
