Ali Ahmeti, the President of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), met today with the Bulgarian ambassador to Skopje, Angel Angelov, at the party headquarters in Tetovo.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various topics, including Corridor 8 (road and railway), constitutional amendments, key state agreements such as those related to Ohrid and Prespa, good neighborly relations with Bulgaria, European integration, and the enforcement of electoral legitimacy.

Ahmeti emphasized that DUI is a state-building party and dismissed as untrue the claims by Prime Minister Mickoski regarding DUI’s involvement in destabilization scenarios. Ahmeti described these claims as deliberate and dangerous government tactics aimed at deflecting attention from the lack of results and daily scandals involving the government.