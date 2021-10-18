The President of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti thanked all citizens for their support in Sunday’s local elections where it was once again proved that the Democratic Union for Integration is the largest Albanian political force in the country.

We won together this time too and I am very grateful for the contribution of each of you during the campaign and the election process. DUI is yours, it is a national project where we all have a share and I promise you that I will never disappoint you. The responsibility you give me with your trust is a blessing and an incentive to do even more, even better. We are together on this path, and together we will take every step with all citizens. This victory is yours, for all citizens, said DUI President Ali Ahmeti.