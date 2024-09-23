The leader of the opposition Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Ali Ahmeti, met today with the President of the Albanian Assembly, Elisa Spiropali, who is visiting North Macedonia, DUI announced.

During the meeting, Ahmeti expressed his concern about the state of inter-ethnic relations in Macedonia. “I conveyed to Mrs. Spiropali my concerns regarding inter-ethnic relations in Macedonia and the undermining of legitimacy derived from the people’s will, as democratically expressed through free elections,” Ahmeti stated.

The two leaders also discussed the European Union membership aspirations of both countries. According to DUI, Ahmeti and Spiropali emphasized that as allied nations, Macedonia and Albania must continue their joint path toward integration into the European Union.

