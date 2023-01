Musa Ahmeti, nephew of the most powerful Albanian politician in the country Ali Ahmeti, has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking a month ago.

Alfa TV reports that Musa Ahmeti (34) was detained in the family’s stronghold of Zajas, near Kicevo. During a raid, the police found marijuana, cocaine, digital scales and four bullets. The raid was conduced on December 20th, the TV station reports, and is apparently being kept hidden from the public by the police.