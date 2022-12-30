Although almost nothing is known about Ali Ahmeti’s family life, one name is certainly associated with him. It is Shkumbin Ahmeti, who has recently been registered as the manager of a newly registered energy production company in Zajas “Theas Energy DOOEL”, reported Faktor.

The owner of the company that was registered in the past days is the company for consulting, mediation, design, engineering and services “Arhitektas Projekt Studio” from Zajas.

Shkumbin is the son of Ali, about whom the public knows nothing except that he graduated in architecture at the University of Tetovo and is not involved in politics.

In the past few days, the electricity transmission operator MEPSO has announced that in the past period it has received requests from investors for the construction of photo power plants and wind turbines with a capacity of an incredible 8,000 megawatts.