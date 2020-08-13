DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti is scheduled to hold a celebration of the signing of the 2001 Ohrid peace treaty, but the leaders of the other major Albanian parties refused to participate.

Ahmeti planned to have the celebration where he would present himself as a heroic leader of the UCK/NLA terrorist organization that waged the 2001 civil war, as a step toward creating a new pan-Albanian platform in Macedonia. But first BESA and then the Alliance of Albanians and Alternative refused to attend. Eventually the leaders of the latter two parties, Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi, agreed to meet with Ahmeti, but next week and on their terms. Only Menduh Thaci, the leaders of the DPA party which won one seat in Parliament, did not declare whether he will attend or not.

The Ohrid treaty, that ended several months of bloody fighting between the Albanian UCK and the Macedonian security forces, was signed on this day in 2001, after talks mandated by the US and the EU.