All is quiet on the Western front, commented the VMRO-DPMNE MP and former MoFA Antonio Milosovski, on the Bundestag’s decision to adopt aa Resolution to support the Macedonian membership in the EU.

In his statement to MKD.mk, Milosevski acknowledges the decision, but also reminds on a similar Resolution from 2004.

In 2004, the German Bundestag adopted a Resolution by which it required the use of thee Constitutional name of the country “Republic of Macedonia” in the bilateral communications between Germany and Macedonia.

“The Resolution was very good, requiring the respect of the constitutional name of the country as a national symbol of state. But, similar to this one, the Resolution was not obligatory to official Berlin and it was never implemented. And we all know what happened with our name”, Milosovski pointed out.

The German Bundestag will debate and vote on Thursday on a Resolution to Support the Macedonian Membership in the EU, the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity. The Resolution is titled “Actively Support Macedonia on Its Path to the European Union”, and was proposed by the ruling coalition of SPD, the Green Party, and the FDP.