Members of the Commission which advises the President on issuing pardons have submitted their resignations. The decision comes after two well known mobsters were placed on the list of a dozen sentenced persons who received pardons in honor of the Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle.

The one believed to be most dangerous, Akif Ravmanoski, was re-arrested immediately after his release. He received a pardon for a illegal possession of a gun charge, and was re-arrested on a murder charge.

Still, the case led to significant criticism of President Siljanovska, who was critical of her predecessor Stevo Pendarovski when he gave pardons to members of the Albanian mafia operating in the capital Skopje.

The Commission is made up of legal experts with a few medical experts. In included Metodija Kanevcev, Gordan Kalajdziev, Arlinda Kadri Sahinovic, Zoran Mitic, Ana Gjorgjieva Ivanovska and Ajten Shaqiri. Professor Kalajdziev informed the public today that all the members have resigned.