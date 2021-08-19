All registered nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan and currently there is no information that citizens are in danger or need evacuation assistance.

According to the latest information, all Macedonian nationals registered for evacuation have already left Kabul and are currently at several locations.

Most of them, over 30 of our citizens are in the UK, over 20 citizens are in Doha, Qatar, and in the coming days they will be transported to European centers. Our citizens who were at the NATO base in Kabul left Afghanistan yesterday and are currently in Oslo, Norway.

Only those who are still performing their duties remain at the NATO base in Kabul, and whose evacuation will take place in accordance with the withdrawal schedule from the base itself.