The Minister of Health Venko Filipce said at Friday’s press conference at his home that since the number of employees in the hospital in Kumanovo has decreased as many of them are in self-isolation, all hospitalized patients from this hospital have been transferred to the Infectious Disease Clinic in Skopje.

It is about seven hospitalized patients, and further the infectious disease department in Kumanovo will function on the system that will make triage and assessment of the health condition and in coordination with the ministry and the director of the Infectious Disease Clinic and the director of the 8 September hospital, an assessment will be made whether some of the patients will be referred to Skopje or will remain to be treated in Kumanovo, Filipce said.