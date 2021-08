The Ministry of Health announced that the vaccination sites in all health institutions across the country will be open today.

Citizens who want to get vaccinated, as the Ministry said, today will be able to do it like any other working day.

The vaccination sites in Cair, Jane Sandanski, Bucharest and Bit Pazar hospitals will work in two shifts. Those in Suto Orizari, Dracevo and Cento will work in one shift only.