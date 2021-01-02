The Alternative party accused its rival BESA of firing 21 ethnic Albanians from the Macedonian Railways company.

Alternative had its official in charge of the company while it was allied with Zaev and had a number of people hired on a part time basis. It now claims that the newly appointed manager Adnan Azizi, who comes from BESA, kept the 10 ethnic Macedonians who were hired under this clause, but fired the Albanians, suspecting them of being Alliance activists. Alliance blames BESA of being “servant to the Macedonians” and working against Albanians”.