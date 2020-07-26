Coalition partners Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa do not rule out the possibility of becoming part of a government coalition in which DUI would also participate. They explain that although it is difficult, such an option is not excluded.

As a coalition, but also individually as parties, we communicate with all political parties and we maintain those contacts even today. So far there is nothing new after the official results from the SEC. A period follows when negotiations for the government formation should begin. We are waiting for the president to hand over the mandate, after which the prime minister-designate will start negotiations for the formation of the new government, and he will decide with whom he will form a coalition, said Shefik Duraku from the AA/Alternativa coalition.