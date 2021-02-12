The official website of the government “Vlada.mk”, among other things, published information about the census of the diaspora.

For citizens who are not in the country at the time of the census, information will be provided by family members or citizens who know the data about those persons best, provided that the person providing the information submits valid documentation, from where the personal identification number of the person to be registered will be obtained, which guarantees the validity of the information, the Alliance for Albanians said in a statement.

The party adds that in just a few days, this is the second confusion in a row regarding the census in relation to law and methodology.